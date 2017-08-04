12 Celebs You Had No Idea Almost Played Your Fave Characters On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Your beloved ‘Game of Thrones’ characters could have looked very different. These stars either auditioned for roles on the hit HBO show or were offered a role and turned it down. Prepare for you mind to be blown!

It’s hard to imagine anyone else as the fan favorite characters we see on Game of Thrones. Kit Harington is Jon Snow, just like Emilia Clarke is Daenerys Targaryen. Well, many actors you know and love actually auditioned for roles on Game of Thrones. Some didn’t make the cut, while others landed other roles on the show. Let’s take a look at some of the big ones.

Before he won an Oscar for his incredible performance in Moonlight, Mahershala Ali auditioned for the role of Xaro Xhoan Daxos, who appeared in season 2. He admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Jan. 2017 that his audition was “terrible” and “one of the worst auditions of my life.” He explained that he had “power moves” to perform with a chair during the audition, but HBO didn’t have any chairs in the audition room. Things just continued to go south, with the role ultimately going to Nonso Anozie. Everything happens for a reason, and Mahershala just wasn’t meant to be on the show!

Outlander star Sam Heughan also auditioned to be on Game of Thrones. “I auditioned for Renly, Loras, some of the members of the Night’s Watch,” he told Vulture. “And I’d always get so close!” Well, thank goodness he wasn’t cast. If he had, he probably wouldn’t have ended playing Jamie Fraser on the hit Starz show. There’s only one person that can play Jamie and that’s Sam!

Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay, actually auditioned for the role of the Jon Snow. Alfie Allen, a.k.a. Theon Greyjoy, also went out for the role as well. Some stars were even offered roles on the show. The X-Files star Gillian Anderson turned down a role on the show, as well as The Affair’s Dominic West. Check out the rest of the actors who were almost cast on Game of Thrones in our gallery!

Game of Thrones season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, which actor surprised you the most? Let us know!