Friday Playlist: Camila Cabello, Girls’ Generation & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, which means you are probably in need of A Jam. Listen to new songs from Camila Cabello, Girls’ Generation and more to put you in weekend mode!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. There are tons of epic new tracks out today, so it was hard to narrow it down, but here’s our best effort! If it’s raining like crazy by you, all the more reason to stay in and discover some new music.

Camila Cabello dropped two new songs this week, but we admit we like the vibes on “Havana” a little more than “OMG.” K-pop mainstay Girls’ Generation also released their new album Holiday Night today, and “FAN” is just plain ear candy. Then, keep the party going with Le Youth and Ava Max‘s infectious duet “Clap Your Hands.”

When you feel like chilling out, which will probably happen after boozy brunch, listen to The Naked and Famous‘ stripped-down version of “Higher.” (We didn’t ask for the feels, but here they are.) You can also zone out to Lo Moon‘s shimmering track “Loveless” and Glass Animals‘ depressing but awesome song “Agnes.” If you really want to be sad, watch the new music video for the latter, which features lead vocalist Dave Bayley inside a Human Centrifuge. Beautiful and terrifying.

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus new releases from New Politics, KAYE, FOXTRAX and Grace Mitchell:

What’s on your playlist this weekend? Tell us what we missed!