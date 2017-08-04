Farrah Abraham’s Ex Simon Takes Credit For Her Needing Vaginal Rejuvenation

No shame in his game! After hearing about Farrah Abraham’s latest surgery, her ex Simon Saran broke his silence and spoke with us EXCLUSIVELY, taking credit for why she wanted to get vaginal rejuvenation! Simon proudly claimed, ‘I’m very big!’

Farrah Abraham, 25, is definitely not the shy type! The Teen Mom 2 star recently revealed that she underwent procedures to rejuvenate her vagina and tighten her butt, and she even took cameras behind-the-scenes for wild pics which were released on Aug. 3. Her ex, Simon Saran, 28, is now spilling all the tea on why he thinks Farrah made the major changes to her body. “I don’t blame her, I’m very big. Wouldn’t be fair to the next guy,” Simon tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As far as the status of their relationship, he claimed, “we are friends.” See more pics of Farrah, here.

After giving her nether regions a little tune up, Farrah looked elated about the results. She made an appointment with the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to have the skin-tightening procedure called Elixis done, Radar Online reports. “The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” an insider told the site. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm.” The reality star also had interior and exterior vaginal rejuvenation done, but she didn’t seem the least bit uncomfortable! WHAT?!

Farrah can reportedly look forward to a hotter sex life in the near future, but her fans are still having mixed reactions. The entire vaginal rejuvenation procedure only takes about 25 minutes to complete and 2 to 4 sessions are recommended for the best results. “When the clitoris and outside lips are stretched out and long, it shrinks them and makes the vagina from the outside look youthful,” their source said. “It is beneficial for sex so you’re not wide. It also helps with moisture and lubrication.” Farrah has been very outspoken about her past procedures, having first gone under the knife in 2010 for a breast augmentation. She clearly doesn’t care what the haters say!

