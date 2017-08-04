Emma Roberts Is Now Rocking A Blonde Bob — For ‘AHS: Cult’?

Another day, another hair makeover! Emma Roberts now has short, blonde hair and we have to ask, is it for her role in the upcoming ‘American Horror Story: Cult’?

The ladies at Nine Zero One salon are working overtime! Sarah Hyland debuted a cinnamon chocolate shade on July 31, and now Emma Roberts is the latest celeb to hit up the salon for a major hair makeover! The dream team, co-owners Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, named her big makeover #RobertsRetrograde. The salon told HollywoodLife.com: “A blonde at heart can only be dark for so long. It was time for Emma to clear out old energy and that’s what we did. A full color correction tag teamed by Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri.”

“Emma was #CayenneSpice red earlier this year and then #SmokyQuartz brown. She did it, she rocked it, and it was time to bring her back to her signature blonde. With the help of Olaplex we were able to achieve this color change in just a few hours, keeping Emma’s hair healthy and extension free. Then Riawna chopped a good 4 inches off her natural hair and created a textured chin length bob. This gave Emma the edge and freedom she’s been missing.”

We don’t know yet if this is for her character on the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult, although since she posted a photo seemingly in-character with long brown hair on August 1, we kind of think she may be DONE filming. Only time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Emma Roberts’ blonde bob hair makeover?