Drake & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Hot, Sexy’ Romance: They’re ‘Loving’ Where They’re At Right Now

Drake and Nicki Minaj are said to back together and, according to our insider, their romance is hotter than ever! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details on their rekindled relationship!

After getting spotted looking cozy together in Miami on July 30, rumors soon began to percolate that Nicki Minaj, 34, and Drake, 30, are take another shot at romance! They were spied hanging out together in the alley behind Story nightclub after the “Hotline Bling” rapper delivered a rousing late-night performance. And if that isn’t telling enough for you, they also left together around 4:30 a.m., according to MTO. Now, our source has the juicy details on how their reignited relationship is going thus far! Head here for loads more pics of Nicki!

“Things are working between Drake and Nicki cause they each are managing their expectations of the other so there is no pressure from either side,” an insider close to the pair shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake likes it cause Nicki is hot, sexy and they have had great chemistry together for years. Nicki loves what they have going on cause Drake is a guy who understands everything she has been through and doesn’t judge her at all. She can relax around Drake and be herself. They are on the same level and few people can turn each other on the way they do, so they are loving it.” So hot!

However, not everyone is digging this rekindled romance! As we previously reported, Drake’s ex Rihanna, 29, was upset to hear that he and the “Anaconda” rapper were once again getting close. “Things didn’t end well when she and Drake broke up last year,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She still has strong feelings over it. Seeing him with Nicki hurts, but she always felt like he was obsessed with her. Their connection comes as no surprise to Rihanna.” Us neither! Just look at these two!

