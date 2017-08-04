Lili Reinhart Gushes Over BF & ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Cole Sprouse On His Birthday — See Message

It seems like a huge weight is off Lili Reinhart’s shoulders now that fans knows she’s dating ‘Riverdale’ co-star Cole Sprouse. On Aug. 4, she didn’t hold back sending love to her man on his birthday!

Okay, WHAT!? All bets are officially off now that everyone knows Lili Reinhart, 20, and Cole Sprouse are together! The Riverdale actress couldn’t hide her affection for her boyfriend on Aug. 4 – which just so happens to be his 25th birthday! She took to her Instagram to gush about the hunk, and we’re living for it. Click here to see pics of the duo.

“To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life,” wrote Lili. “Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more 🌙.” Aww! Lili wrote her message as the caption on a photo of Cole standing in front of the Philly skyline. She certainly sounds smitten! She also sent some love to Cole’s twin, Dylan Sprouse, on Instagram Stories, so she’s even tight with the fam!

Fans couldn’t help but read into the duo’s on-screen chemistry, even before they went public with their relationship. When Cole photographed Lili for a photo shoot, it seemed like they were getting extra close. Then the pair got extra-cozy at a Comic Con after party, holding hands and even kissing in front of everyone! Now it seems like they’re comfortable enough with their budding romance to let fans see their private feelings toward each other, and we think it’s ultimate relationship goals! We can’t wait to see even more from this adorable duo.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Lili and Cole have a lasthing reltaionship, or is this just a TV show fling? Let us know!