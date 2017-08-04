Chris Cornell’s Daughter, 12, Beautifully Sings ‘Hallelujah’ In Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Dad

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell, 12, sang ‘Hallelujah’ on ‘GMA’ in tribute to her father and Chester Bennington. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Toni Cornell, 12, performed a brave and beautiful tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and his dear friend, Chester Bennington, in a live performance on Good Morning America. Chris and Chester both committed suicide this year. Toni, alongside OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, sang her heart out to “Hallelujah” in honor of the two late musicians. Chris’ youngest daughter sang in the same low tone as her famous father, enrapturing the large crowd that surrounded GMA’s plaza.

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni said before starting. Wearing all white, she looked like an angel. People visibly cried as she sang the heartbreaking Leonard Cohen song so beautifully. Chris and Chester were longtime friends who toured together in the 2000s. Chris, the frontman for Audioslave and Soundgarden, committed suicide by hanging in May. Chester, the lead singer for Linkin Park, hanged himself on July 20, Chris’ birthday. Linkin Park was set to go on tour the next week and perform with Blink-182. Chester actually sang “Hallelujah” at Chris’ memorial in July.

Chris and Chester were both beloved, and their deaths have hit the music industry hard. Their music inspired a generation, and people are feeling their loss deeply. At Chris’ memorial, musicians like Dave Grohl, Pharrell, Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page, Billy Idol, and Billy Idol, and Metallica’s James Hetfield, all came to mourn the loss of their peer. Chester paid tribute to his friend by giving a eulogy and chillingly singing “Hallelujah”. There are reports that Chester could be buried next to Chris at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Toni and her family during this difficult time.