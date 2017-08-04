Chloe Lattanzi: Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Flaunts Extreme Cleavage In Sexy New Pics

Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer, and she’s been taking the time to share special moments with her daughter Chloe. See the sexy new pics that Olivia took of Chloe during a fun family photo shoot!

Chloe Lattanzi, 31, is totally stunning! She employed her mama Olivia Newton-John, 68, as the photographer for a day, and she shared all of the new pics on her Instagram account Aug. 4. Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of Chloe’s pretty photos!

Chloe wasn’t afraid to flaunt her ample cleavage in the pics; she showed off her figure in a skintight tank dress that featured navy, red and white stripes. She also accessorized with a beautiful red flower in her hair and a gold chain necklace.

“Perfect day. So grateful to be alive. Photographer my mama. Us Newton Johns love photography,” Chloe captioned one photo, revealing that her mom was the one behind the lens. “Photographer:mommy @therealonj I adore you mom! [You’re] the best photographer,” she wrote on another pic. Aww!

Olivia Newton-John shocked fans in May when she revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and would be canceling her tour as a result. “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” the actress and singer said in an official statement via her Facebook page. “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” her team also wrote. So heartbreaking!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chloe’s new pics? Tell us if you’re glad she’s spending quality time with her mom!