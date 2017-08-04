Chance The Rapper Slams Trump In Barack Obama Birthday Tribute

Chance The Rapper took a dig at President Donald Trump while praising the ethics of former President Barack Obama. Chance’s tribute tweet comes on Obama’s 56th birthday.

Chance The Rapper, 24, is an outspoken and passionate supporter of former president Barack Obama. During his presidency, Chance praised Obama frequently, as well as the rest of the first family. Former first lady Michelle Obama, 53, has shared the love with Chance, as well! Despite leaving office, Chance still honored the former president on his 56th birthday — and managed to sneak in a not-so subtle dig at current President Donald Trump, 71, while he was at it!

It wasn’t a colorful or cheerful “happy birthday!!” tweet, but Chance definitely made a statement. He posted a pic showing Obama having a tense stare-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 64, at some official meeting. The two heads of state are clearly not pleased to see each other, and Obama has no time for the controversial world leader. Chance captioned the pic, “Integrity”. If that’s not immediately clear, the tweet is a dig at Trump’s cozy relationship with Putin.

Chance thinks Trump has no “integrity” being friendly with Putin while in the midst of a massive collusion investigation. Trump’s presidential campaign is being investigated for collusion with Russia during the election to win the presidency. Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing, but suspicious evidence (like Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner secretly meeting with Russians) keeps piling up. Acting FBI head Robert Mueller has now gathered a grand jury in the ongoing investigation. So, no, Chance isn’t a fan. Obama is getting plenty of love on his birthday, and we’re pretty sure that only like, Kid Rock and Scott Baio tweeted about Trump on his.

Integrity pic.twitter.com/wFkVK1Tt2j — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chance’s birthday tribute to Barack Obama? Let us know!