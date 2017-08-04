Well, this is 50 shades of messed up. Caitlyn Jenner went for a drive in her convertible on Aug. 3, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat…right after she slammed Donald Trump for his transgender military ban!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was photographed cruising around Malibu, CA, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and if it’s a joke, it’s in pretty poor taste. SEE THE NEW PIC OF CAITLYN JENNER WEARING A HAT THAT SUPPORTS DONALD TRUMP.

Cait’s choice of fashion accessory comes barely a week after she angrily responded to Donald Trump‘s move to ban transgender people from the U.S. military. “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” she tweeted on July 26. “We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wrote on her official website. “The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on — and reverse his position immediately.”

Yeah, obviously we’re a little shocked to see that she appears to be supporting him now — even if it’s meant to be ironic, there’s a time and a place.

The former star athlete famously identifies as a Republican, and supported and voted for Trump. “I’m not a one-issue voter…I’m probably more conservative. I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government…and so Republicans have done a better job in that direction,” Cait said in defense of her actions in April.

Not cool, Cait.

This AM, @POTUS attacked trans people fighting for our country. Every American should be outraged. My full response: https://t.co/ALJwnvFwQg — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on this? Check out the new photo and tell us where you stand!