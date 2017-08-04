Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off Bulge In Hot New Shirtless Gym Pic: ‘Working Hard’

The bulge saga continues! This time, it was a shirtless Brooklyn Beckham who showed off an impressive side angle of his manhood at the gym. Working hard, indeed.

It doesn’t take a genius to see the irony in Brooklyn Beckham‘s sizzling Instagram post. The 18-year old snapped a picture of his bulge while lifting weights at the gym, which garnered drool-worthy reactions from fans on his account. Appropriately, he captioned it “working hard.” The hunk also showed off his impressive chest muscles, six pack, and multiple tattoos. The subtle tent in his gym shorts is just overkill. But hey, don’t take our word for it — check out what his followers are saying! “Damn boiiii,” one wrote with a million smiley faces. “This bulge is doing things to me,” another added.

The son to famous soccer player David Beckham is just one of the many celebs posting bulge pictures this summer. Britney Spears‘ personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari and 50 Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan also had women around the world swooning over their packages. We’ve seen further similar pictures for Hollywood hunks like Drake, Jon Hamm, and even Scott Disick. Is there really a greater joy than seeing dudes out and about in sweatpants with no boxers of briefs on underneath? Doubt it.

We’ve heard of girls posting sexy pictures to tease their boyfriends or exes, but could Brooklyn be doing the same? The British hunk is dating Madison Beer and might be trying to win her over with this bulge post. “We’re definitely, like, crushing on each other, but we’re both very busy,” she gushed in an interview with AOL’s BUILD series. “He’s great, though. He’s a cutie — literally one of my best friends.” Even if the singer claims their romance is “not realistic” because of conflicting schedules, at least they can send each other a sexy pic sometimes! Never hurts.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to Brooklyn’s bulge picture? Sexy or not-so-much?