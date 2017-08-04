Britney Spears’ Family Concerned Over Sam Asghari’s Intentions: Will Warn Her ‘Before It’s Too late’

Britney Spears’s romance with Sam Asghari is going strong, but not everyone is feeling the love. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that her family is suspicious that he might be using her!

From the looks of it, Britney Spears, 35, can’t get enough of her hunky new boyfriend, Sam Asghari. She and the buff 23-year-old model (and her “Slumber Party” music video co-star) have had a sizzling romance ever since they were spotted getting cozy together in Nov. 2016. There’s one person who’s ready to pour some water on this steamy relationship – Britney’s father, Jamie Spears! The 65-year-old is “very suspicious of [Britney’s] boyfriend and his intentions with his daughter,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Jamie loves Britney but does not trust Sam at all.”

What? With a face like Sam’s, what’s not to love? It turns out that Jamie’s concern is nothing personal – it’s all business. “Jamie has seen countless boyfriends and business associates try to take advantage of his daughter,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “As her conservator and more importantly as her father, he feels like it is his duty to protect her and her brand from people or boyfriends who are trying to gain fame, money or notoriety from Brit.”

As the conservator of Britney’s entire estate, Jamie “controls most of her business and finances,” the source adds. “But, the one thing he can not control is who his daughter falls in love with.” Still, like any good father, Jamie just wants what’s best for his daughter. Perhaps if she’s not willing to listen to her dad, Jamie could get some of her BFFs to talk to Britney? As it turns out, Jamie’s not the only one worried about Brit’s relationship.

“Britney’s closest friends and family members have also seen guys break Britney’s heart and the breakups are the worst,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Those near Brit are very protective of her so they are keeping a close eye on Sam. If he has another secret girlfriend or a hidden motivation for dating Britney, they are going to find out and warn Britney before it is too late.”

It seemed as it was almost too later, as a report in OK! magazine claimed Brit and Sam got married in secret. The mag suggested the two tied the knot when no one was looking, but a rep for Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HolylwoodLife.com that the report was “completely untrue.” Phew. As it is, if Sam were to pop the question to his pop princess, he would have to get permission first. “Jamie won’t let [Sam] marry his daughter until he’s absolutely sure his intentions are pure,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com.

Do you think that Sam’s intentions are pure, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he and Britney make a cute couple? Do you think they’ll ever get married – or do you think Jamie will ever let them get married?