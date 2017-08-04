Brad Pitt ‘Upset’ Angelina Jolie Didn’t Invite Him To Son Maddox’s Sweet Sixteen Party
The oldest Jolie-Pitt child turns the sweet 16 on Aug. 5 and mom Angelina Jolie is throwing a big celebration. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how papa Brad Pitt is NOT on the guest list for Maddox’s bash.
Where has the time gone? It seems like just yesterday that Angelina Jolie, 42, adopted son Maddox from a Cambodian orphanage and already he’s turning 16 on Aug. 5. His proud mother is throwing a birthday bash for him, and adopted dad Brad Pitt, 53, is personna non grata at the event. “Angelina is planning a big sweet sixteen party for Maddox this weekend and Brad is disappointed he is not invited to attend. Brad is upset that he will miss out on this first big milestone event since the divorce. He is doing his best to work around Angelina’s wishes for the children, but this is one instance where Brad is really hurt,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
