Brad Pitt ‘Upset’ Angelina Jolie Didn’t Invite Him To Son Maddox’s Sweet Sixteen Party

Where has the time gone? It seems like just yesterday that Angelina Jolie, 42, adopted son Maddox from a Cambodian orphanage and already he’s turning 16 on Aug. 5. His proud mother is throwing a birthday bash for him, and adopted dad Brad Pitt, 53, is personna non grata at the event. “Angelina is planning a big sweet sixteen party for Maddox this weekend and Brad is disappointed he is not invited to attend. Brad is upset that he will miss out on this first big milestone event since the divorce. He is doing his best to work around Angelina’s wishes for the children, but this is one instance where Brad is really hurt,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Despite his pleading, Angie simply will not set aside her differences, put the past behind her and get together with Brad for the kids. Maddox is going to have a few friends together and Angelina is arranging everything to make his 16th birthday special and Brad wants to apart of the big day. But is not going to happen, so this birthday will be another reminder to Brad that his family will never be the same,” our insider continues. See pics of Brad and Angelina’s kids then and now by clicking here

Father and son have had strained relations ever since an incident between the two aboard a private plane prompted Angelina to file for divorce from the actor in Sept. 2016. But he still wants to celebrate his son’s milestone birthday. “Brad has made it clear to Maddox that he too can throw a party for him and they can do whatever Maddox wants…but they both know it won’t be the same,” our source adds.

So far Brad hasn't been part of his other children's birthday celebrations, as Angelina took daughter Shiloh to Disneyland when she turned 11 back in May and returned to the Happiest Place on Earth for the former couple's twins Knox and Vivienne's ninth birthday party in July. Her entire brood was present as she also brought along the rest of their siblings including Maddox, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and Shiloh making it a full family affair…except for Brad. Even though Madd is hitting a milestone age, Angie's sticking to her guns and keeping birthday celebrations with her kids a solo project.

