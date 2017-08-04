Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Serious Couple Goals In This Adorable New Dance Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are like two kids when they’re together. On Aug. 4, the punk princess shared a video of the pair goofing off and dancing with each other, and we dare you not to smile while watching it!

We have to admit, Blake’s dance moves are impressive…ly bad. He looks like a total goofball shaking his booty and kicking his feet, but it’s still totally sweet and charming. Gwen looks like she’s having a ball shimmying in her red fringe dress, and she has the biggest grin! The former No Doubt front woman looks stunning in the red frock, paired with some thigh-high black boots that gave the look some edge. Plus her flirty blonde ponytail tied the look together perfectly. Click here for more pics of Blake and Gwen.

Gwen wrapped up her feelings about the special moment by captioning it with a red heart and Blake’s handle. Aww! The duo has been literally inseparable since they got together almost two years ago, and they just keep getting closer. So close, in fact, that Blake has been spending a ton of time with Gwen’s three boys. He took them to his Oklahoma ranch in July and took them fishing, hiking, backstage to a concert and so much more. They look like a real family together!

