Blac Chyna Reportedly Already Recording Music: She Wants To Be The Next Nicki Minaj

Whoa! Rob Kardashian’s ex is getting ready to spill ALL the tea when she records her first album, claims a new report. Is Blac Chyna going to be the next Nicki Minaj?!

Blac Chyna, 29, has a new career highlight on the horizon. The mother of two is currently recording her first music album, reports TMZ, which high expectations of making it as a female rapper. Recently split from Rob Kardashian, 30, Chyna reportedly has “several” major labels jumping to sign her. Chyna reportedly set up a bunch of meetings with different record labels in Los Angeles recently, and as HollywoodLife.com previously reported there’s a chance she’s already signed a major deal. Crazy, right?

As for Chyna’s inspiration? Well, that’s easy — it’s Nicki Minaj, 34. The report claims that Chyna is not only inspired by Nicki as an artist, but that she actually wants to slip right into her shoes. Chyna better be careful about that though, because we all know that Nicki doesn’t like it when people come for her throne. Just ask Remy Ma who has an ongoing feud with Nicki that seems like it will never end! But no matter what Chyna does, or who she wants to be like, we hope it makes her happy.

