Beyonce’s Breasts Nearly Bust Out Of Her Shirt In New JAY-Z Date Pics

Holy mom boobs! Beyonce hit the town — and the wine — with JAY-Z on a couples night out, leaving their infant twins at home. The new mama flaunted plenty of cleavage on their sushi restaurant date.

Yowza! Beyonce‘s post-twins body is full of sexy new curves. The superstar took to Instagram to show off the massive cleavage she rocked on her romantic sushi date with hubby JAY-Z on Aug. 2. After giving birth to Sir and Rumi on June 14, she enjoyed a night out with her man and they enjoyed some relaxing wine, sipping on the good stuff and having a much needed couples time away from their brood. The singer wore a plunging blue and white striped top and was happy to flaunt her other set of twins. She’s always had a super-enviable bod, but her girls have never been so huge!

The 35-year-old and her 47-year-old rap mogul husband finally left their $400,000 a month Malibu rental mansion where they’ve been nesting with the twins and five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. They’ve been laying low ever since welcoming the new arrivals to their family, with the exception of looking for a permanent pad in the City of Angels where they’re reportedly plopped down $90 million for a Bel Air mega-mansion. That’s plenty of room for just a family of five. Click here for pics of Bey and Jay’s family life.

Bey also shared a pic of her man enjoying his glass of red wine, and as always he looked super fly in an all-black outfit and baseball cap lowered over his eyes. She totally dolled up for their date night, with flawless makeup and her blonde hair in wavy curls. The “Halo” singer accessorized with several thin gold neck chains and made sure that her eye-popping cleavage was the highlight of her look. It’s rare when the queen posts private pics of herself on social media, so she’s obviously really proud of her killer mom curves and wanted all her fans to get an eyeful.

