Dolores Del Rio: 5 Things To Know About The Famous Mexican Actress & Today’s Google Doodle

Happy birthday, Dolores Del Rio! The beloved Mexican actress, who would have been 113 years old today, is the focus of the Aug. 3 Google Doodle. Here are 5 key facts you need to know about Dolores.

1. She was the first major female Mexican film star in Hollywood. Dolores became an icon during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema from the 1930s to the 1960s. She came to Hollywood in the 1920s and found success almost immediately. Her first film, released in 1925, was a silent movie titled Joanna. She starred in a number of silent movies in the late 1920s. She catapulted to super stardom in the 1926 movie What Price Glory? Dolores starred in film and after film over the years. She shared the screen with the likes of Elvis Presley in Flaming Star and Fred Astaire in Flying Down To Rio. Dolores eventually returned to Mexico and become of the top actresses in the Mexican film industry, according to Google. Over the course of her career, she won four Arieles at the Mexican Academy Awards.

2. She was a trailblazer for women in film on and off the camera. Dolores was the first woman to sit on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival. In 1957, she served as vice president of the jury at the festival. Dolores also co-founded the Society for the Protection of the Artistic Treasures of Mexico, a group that preserves historical buildings and artwork in Mexico.

3. The Mexican Revolution was a tumultuous time for her family. Dolores was born to a rich family in Durango City, Mexico, but they lost everything in the Mexican Revolution of 1916, according to ScreenDeco. The family eventually regained their status. Just 3 years later, Dolores was presented to the King and Queen of Spain while abroad, the Los Angeles Times reports.

4. She was married 3 times and dated Orson Welles. Dolores married attorney Jaime Martínez del Río in 1921 when she was just 17 years old. They divorced 7 years later in 1928. She married the MGM chief art director Cedric Gibbons in 1930 and divorced him in 1940. She met esteemed filmmaker Orson Welles that same year. They began a relationship and made a film together, Journey Into Fear, in 1942. Dolores and Orson didn’t last. She married Lewis A. Riley in 1959.

5. The media speculated she had a feud with fellow Mexican actress Maria Felix. Like with Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, the media believed there was a strong rivalry with Maria Felix. However, Maria put the rumors to rest in her autobiography. “With Dolores, I don’t have any rivalry,” Maria wrote. “On the contrary. We were friends and we always treated each other with great respect. We were completely different. She [was] refined, interesting, soft on the deal, and I’m more energetic, arrogant and bossy.”

