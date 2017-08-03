Da Real Lambo: 5 Things To Know About LeBron James’ Alleged Stepfather

WHO?! That’s what everybody was thinking when a man named Da Real Lambo sent a bizarre warning to Tristan Thompson. Here are 5 things to know about LeBron James’ alleged stepfather.

1) Da Real Lambo claims to know Khloe Kardashian — and he doesn’t like her. Lambo slammed the reality star on Aug. 1, after sharing a picture on Instagram where they appear to be watching a Cavaliers game together. He also dragged Tristan Thompson into the mix by telling him to stay away from her. “I will watch that lil boy that ya’ll let run ya’ll team,” Lambo captioned the post, “Around your girl @khloekardashian if I was you.”

2) Is he related to LeBron James? We’re not completely sure. Reports claim that Lambo was either married or in a relationship with the basketballer’s mom, Gloria. Apparently they’ve been involved since 2014 but recently parted ways because LeBron allegedly grew tired of Lambo mooching off him and his money. It was further reported that LeBron convinced Gloria to dump Lambo, and now it appears he’s seeking revenge on the athlete.

3) Don’t feel too sorry for Lambo, though. His quality of life looks just fine even without LeBron’s financial help. Lambo’s Instagram page is packed with luxurious photos at the Versace mansion, swanky New Orleans restaurants, and the Lincoln Memorial. This guy obviously travels the world. It looks like he’s pretty friendly with Kim Kardashian‘s ex Ray J, too.

4) He’s a rapper. Turns out Lambo might not even need LeBron’s pennies, as he operates his own YouTube channel which includes rap videos and vlogs. His “Day In The Life” project begins with Godfather-themed music and transitions into a hand-held camera documentary.

5) Even so, he loves showing off LeBron’s NBA championship rings. In between gym selfies, fancy Rolex watches, and private yachts, Lambo’s Instagram feed also includes pictures of his alleged stepson’s rings. He’s not just posing with them, he’s wearing them on multiple occasions!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about this Lambo guy? Do you think he has LeBron’s best interests at heart?