Tom Brady Embracing Turning 40: How He’s Spending His Milestone Birthday

The G.O.A.T. is turning the big 4-0! Tom Brady’s birthday is on Aug. 3, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the NFL champ plans on celebrating by continuing to be the ‘greatest of all time.’

Not many football players would look forward to turning 40, but Tom Brady is not like any other NFL star. While his contemporaries like Peyton Manning, 41, and Brett Favre, 47, retired around that age, Tom is still going strong. In fact, the New England Patriots quarterback views his 40th birthday as just another day. “Turning 40 for Tom is in no way a big deal for him,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He feels that he is in the best shape of his life and he is more than ready to take on a full season this year and get a sixth championship ring.

“That is his focus, not getting older,” the Brady insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “And anyone that feels that he is going to lose a step this year should think otherwise.” Well, there’s some truth in that. Even though the 2017-18 NFL season hasn’t even started yet, the Patriots are the odd-son favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions, according to NBC Sports, and it’s safe to say that’s because they have the quarterback considered by many to be the “greatest of all time.”

Still, a man’s body is radically different at 40 than what it was at 30 or 20. American football is not an old man’s sport. Gisele Bundchen, 37, suggested that Tom has suffered a concussion “pretty much every year,” so is Brady running on borrowed time? Not according to Tom, as he “is laughing all that talk [of him losing a step] because 40 is just a number to [him],” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is ready to play for years to come. He feels amazing and 40 is not a crutch for him at all.”

Tom may no longer be a 24-year-old, but he still can party like one, according to former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer, 31 “We played up at Buffalo and we couldn’t fly back into Boston because the weather was so bad, so we had to stay the night in Rochester,” the San Francisco 49ers QB told ESPN while recounting a feat as impressive as the Patriots’ comeback win in Super Bowl 51. This an impromptu team dinner at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que turned into a beer-chugging contest, naturally. “Then someone says, ‘I heard Tom is really great at chugging a beer.’ We don’t usually get to experience him like this, but we finally coax him into doing it.”

“He does it, and let me tell you, you couldn’t have poured out the beer faster into a glass. It was unbelievable,” Brian said. “And he slams the mug on the table and puts both fists in the air. He walks away with a look on his face that said, ‘You really thought you were going to beat me on this?’ The place went nuts.” Well, raise your glass in celebration. Happy Birthday, Tom Brady!

