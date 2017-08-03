T.I. & Tiny Divorce Off After ‘Going Through Hell’: How They Put The ‘Spark Back In Relationship’

T.I. and Tiny have found their way back to each other and have decided to put the brakes on their divorce. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they put the spark back in their relationship.

Sometimes you need to break up to make up. It took filing for divorce to make T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris realize that their marriage is totally worth saving. Even though they haven’t withdrawn the paperwork yet, the couple of 17 years has decided to stay together. “In some ways this breakup was really good for them, it put the spark back in the relationship. They’re back to having date nights and romance, Tip’s been wooing Tiny all over again. She went through hell over the past six months but she feels like God brought her out the other side,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Tiny filed for divorce back in Dec. of 2016 to put a scare into her husband, Tip accepted her divorce papers back in April and at the time it seemed like he was ready to move on from their longtime union. But as the months have passed, he totally has had second thoughts about splitting from the mother of his three kids. He surprised her onstage with their one-year-old daughter Heiress during a July 4 Xscape concert in Detroit and ever since the couple has been publicly proclaiming their love for each other.

He joined Tiny on her sexy 42nd birthday getaway to tropical St. Lucia on July 14, where the two couldn’t contain their affection. Lucky onlookers caught them snuggling and putting on a PDA show on a beachside lounger. That came after he surprised her with flowers and champagne at their Atlanta home. Then on July 27 couple took their three children on a fun trip to the Bahamas where Tiny captioned a photo of them all together in a pool, “Harris family vacation” indicating they are totally back together! Click for pics of T.I. and Tiny’s romance.

Both T.I. and Tiny got super nostalgic on July 31 as they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, with the singer showing off video from the ceremony on her Instagram and captioning it with, “Still one of the best most memorable days of my life. The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true @troubleman31.” Tip returned the love wishing her a “Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs H.” with a gallery of pics from their wedding day. “Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H..” Aww! We knew these two would find their way back to each other.

