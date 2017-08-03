The Weeknd Cuddles Up To Adriana Lima & Irina Shayk On ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover

He sure cleans up well! The Weeknd struck a pose alongside sexy models, Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk, for the latest cover of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’.

The Weeknd, 27, just seriously upped his fashion street cred by gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar for the September 2017 issue. But, he’s not alone! Abel Tesfaye (that’s his real name) is being fawned over by two gorgeous models, Adriana Lima and Irina Shyak. The two veteran models are pretty much all over The Weeknd on the cover pic, in which they are sandwiching him between them. Adriana has the side of her face and her lips pressed against The Weeknd’s head, while Irina is resting her head on his shoulder. Plus, Irina’s fingers are playing with his open button down, allowing her fingers to slide in and touch his bare chest. Is it hot in here or what?

While we’re sure she’s super proud of his new modeling gig, we can’t help but wonder if Selena Gomez, 25, is feeling a little jealous over the cover. After all, no one likes to see their man being adored by other women! Thankfully the inside shot of The Weeknd isn’t as touchy-feely, as it just shows him sitting at a gorgeous white piano while dressed to the nines. On top of the piano is yet another model, Candice Swanepoel, though she isn’t touching the singer at all. Despite being gushed over by models for this photo shoot, we hope Selena is just into seeing The Weeknd making big moves in the fashion world.

