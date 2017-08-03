‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner Gets 1 Year In Jail For Domestic Violence

Good luck shimmying your way out of this one, Joshua Allen. The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ champion was sentenced to a year in jail for domestic abuse against his GF, according to a new report.

Yikes, this does not look good! Joshua Allen reportedly has a history of domestic violence, all of which caught up to him on Aug. 3 when he was sentenced to one year behind bars, according to Deadline. The publication mentions multiple accounts of domestic violence all occurring over the span of four months. On Apr. 13, the So You Think You Can Dance winner allegedly strangled his girlfriend. On June 19 he allegedly attacked the same woman and chased her to a coffee shop where she reportedly asked strangers for help. It was reported on July 15 that Joshua could face up to ten years in prison following a conviction for “willingly hurting his girlfriend.”

Almost exactly a year later, the season 4 champion was reportedly given a sentence of only one year in county jail after pleading no contest to domestic violence. How did he escape the potential decade behind bars, you ask? Joshua was instead reportedly slapped with a felony and a misdemeanor charge for two separate accounts. But that’s not all. The dancer also has to serve five years probation once he completes a year of domestic violence counseling, according to Deadline. Judge Michael Kellogg ordered that he stay away from his now former flame for 10 years. If he doesn’t, he’ll likely face further imprisonment.

The judges of So You Think You Can Dance, Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens, have remained silent about his sentence.

