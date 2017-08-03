‘This Is Us’ Season 2: Sylvester Stallone Reuniting With ‘Rocky Balboa’ Co-Star Milo Ventimiglia

Yes, it’s really happening! Sylvester Stallone will be a guest star next season on ‘This Is Us,’ which will put him on the same show as Milo Ventimiglia, who played his onscreen son in ‘Rocky Balboa!’

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed at the end of NBC’s Television Critics Association press tour that the legendary Sylvester Stallone, 71, will be a guest star in season 2. He will be featured in a plot about Kevin’s upcoming movie. Dan admitted that Milo Ventimiglia, 40, was the one to get Sylvester on the show. Sylvester and Milo played father and son in 2006’s Rocky Balboa. Unfortunately, Milo and Sylvester won’t be sharing a scene together on the hit NBC show. Milo’s character, Jack Pearson, is not alive in the present day.

Sylvester will be playing himself on This Is Us and will serve as a “father figure” to Kevin as they film their Ron Howard-directed war movie. “We needed his big co-star and Sly Stallone is coming to do a huge part on the show as Kevin’s co-star and father figure in the film he’s shooting,” Dan said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sylvester is only doing one episode at the moment, but Dan said the part has potential to extend beyond one episode. Season 2 is already shaping up to be even better than the first.

This Is Us is set to return for season 2 on Sept. 26. The beloved show is up for 5 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Drama Series.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Sylvester is guest-starring on This Is Us? Let us know!