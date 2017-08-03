Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Gush Over Each Other In Social Media Love Fest

Sparks are flying! The chemistry between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is still off the charts, as proven by their sweet social media love fest on Aug. 3. Taking to Instagram, the happy couple shared pics of each other and made it clear that they both felt so lucky!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, are head over heels in love! The dynamic duo has been going strong since the beginning of this year and it’s clear their feelings for each other haven’t wavered in the least. The “Starboy” singer took to his Instagram story on Aug. 3, sharing a jaw-dropping photo of his girlfriend with the caption, “xo.” She also gushed over her beau by posting a pic of his hunky new Harper’s Bazaar cover, with a little pink heart in the upper right corner. The Weeknd definitely held his own while posing alongside stunning supermodels Adriana Lima, 36, and Irina Shayk, 31. See the cutest clone couple pics of Selena and The Weeknd, right here!

Even when apart, Selena and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) manage to keep their romance alive with sexy date nights! The Weeknd will next take the stage at NYC’s Plaza Hotel on Sept. 8 and he’s got gigs booked throughout Sept. 2017. Meanwhile, Selena just opened up about her spiritual growth and how she’s finding happiness. “Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done,” Selena revealed to InStyle magazine. “I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.”

The “Fetish” singer also dished about her blossoming relationship! “You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense,” Selena gushed about The Weeknd. “I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.” The songstress and her beau are always supporting each other’s dreams and they always redefine couple goals! As far as his sexy new cover, “[She] loves it,” a Selena squad member EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s really proud and thinks he looks so hot.”

