Selena Gomez Gushes Over Love The Weeknd: He’s My ‘Best Friend’ & Adds So Much To My Life

Selena Gomez opened up about her ‘great’ relationship with The Weeknd in a new interview, and it sounds like things are going so well with her ‘best friend.’ How cute is that?

Selena Gomez, 25, is so happy dating her boyfriend of six months, The Weeknd, 26, and considers him her best friend. The singer/actress wants her fans to know that she doesn’t rely on a relationship with a guy to make her feel complete, but she sure does love this one! Selena sat down for a new interview and explained her connection to Abel, who makes her life so good. It’s so sweet we can hardly stand it!

“I really am [happy]. It’s great. I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy,” Selena told InStyle. “It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I’ve wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.”

Aww! Selena’s in a really healthy place in life, and she’s sharing this part of her life with Abel. She’s right; you don’t need a significant other to feel complete, and should never treat a relationship that way. But if you love someone, they’re going to make things a lot more fun! Selena also opened up about how she’s feeling ambitious after taking a much-needed mental health break. She’s standing up for herself and using her platform to do good:

“I’m not afraid to be wrong now. Because I would rather say, ‘I stand by this.’ You have to not be afraid to make mistakes because that’s how you figure it all out. I’m ambitious in every area of my life. I want to be a better daughter, a better friend, a better influencer. I want to feel something.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Selena and Abel are end game? Let us know!