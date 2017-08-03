Selena Gomez ‘Proud’ Of The Weeknd’s Sexy Cover Shoot With Supermodels — He ‘Looks Hot’

Selena Gomez wasn’t at all jealous when she saw The Weeknd covered in supermodels for his ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ cover. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, she absolutely loved how sexy he looked!

Sometimes, seeing your significant other being smothered by sexy models might cause you to feel a tad bit jealous. Thankfully, Selena Gomez, 25, wasn’t feeling threatened when she saw her boyfriend, The Weeknd, on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR. The 27-year-old was sandwiched between the gorgeous bodies of Adriana Lima, 36, and Irina Shyak, 31, but Selena could only focus on the hot boy in the middle. “[She] loves it,” a Selena squad member EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, speaking about The Weeknd’s cover. “She’s really proud and thinks he looks so hot.”

“Under a different circumstance, it could have made her really jealous,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, noting that seeing “two supermodels with their hands all over her man…could have been a huge trigger.” Thankfully, Selena’s in such a good space with The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) that she doesn’t have to worry about him betraying her. “[He] makes her feel so safe,” the source said. “He went out of his way to make sure she was cool with the whole thing. Just that level of respect makes such a difference. Instead of feeling jealous, she felt included.”

Aww. It seems Selena has found a really great guy in The Weeknd. The “Fetish” singer spoke about how she wasn’t “in a strong headspace for years” while talking about her dating history with InStyle. “Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure,” Selena said, before adding that she’s “lucky” because her new boyfriend is “more of a best friend than anything else.”

Abel is just as “happy” to have Selena in his life. While she was really proud of his Harper’s BAZAAR cover, he was beaming with pride after seeing her music video for “Fetish.” He was “blown away by it,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that he was particularly mesmerized by Selena’s natural beauty. He’s a huge fan of how she looks first thing in the morning, with her hair tussled and “authentic” beauty.

Perhaps Selena’s au natural look will grace the next cover of Harpers? As for The Weeknd’s cover, the Selena insider tells HollywoodLife.com that she loves the cover so much that “she wants to get a huge blow-up made for his new house.”

What do you think about Selena and Abel, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’re meant for each other?