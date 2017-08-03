Selena Gomez Admits Canceling Her Tour Was ’The Best Thing’ Right As Justin Bieber Does The Same

Justin Bieber recently canceled the rest of his Purpose World Tour, and his ex Selena Gomez probably understands where he’s coming from. Here’s why Sel has no regrets about taking time off in 2016!

Selena Gomez, 25, canceled the European and Canadian legs of her Revival World Tour in August 2016 when her lupus caused “depression, anxiety and panic attacks,” and in an Aug. 3 interview for InStyle magazine, the singer opens up about why it’s one of the better decisions she’s ever made.

“Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done,” Selena reveals. “I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.” The “Same Old Love” singer then reportedly sought treatment at a rehab center in Tennessee, and it helped her immensely. “I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful,” she continues. “And it was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.’”

“Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about,” she adds in the interview. “I came out, and it felt like, ‘OK, I can only go forward.’ And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place.” We’re so thrilled to hear it!

Now that Sel is back on the scene, fans are dying to know if she’ll tour again. Well, here’s the good news: it’s going to happen! “I do [want to tour again.] Touring is one of the most beautiful parts of doing music,” Selena shares. “To see people’s faces, to connect with them, it’s just — I got very emotional yesterday on my Instagram about my fans because I was experiencing my feelings.” Aww!

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, 23, has canceled the remaining dates of his own tour, explaining to fans that he wants his “mind, heart and soul” to be “sustainable.” You can read his full message from Aug. 2 here.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Selena will tour again? Tell us what you think of this new interview!