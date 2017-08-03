Selena Gomez Gets Sprayed Down With Water During Sizzling BTS Video Of ‘InStyle’ Photoshoot

Hot stuff! Selena Gomez literally got hosed down with water in a behind the scenes video for her ‘InStyle’ cover. We’ve got the sizzling scene, right here.

It takes a village to create an amazing photo spread, and we’re getting an up close and personal look at Selena Gomez‘s sexy shoot for the Sept. issue of InStyle. The cover girl is seen in a pool wearing a plunging bright turquoise one piece swimsuit that bares plenty of cleavage. It matches the tranquil blue of the water that she bends back and dampens her hair with. As she comes back up she does a sexy move to slick back her locks as the photographer is heard praising the look, saying “Ah so cute. Right there,” letting her know that she’s making magic. One lucky assistant even has the job of keeping the poolside she’s leaning against wet, moving over with a hose to soak it down in between shots. Um, best work assignment ever?

The cutie can he heard saying in a sweet voice that “It’s slippery” after one particular hose down left the surface a little too wet for her to keep her balance. The Instagram video was taken by her makeup artist and close pal Hung Vanngo, who always gives us the BEST sneak peeks into Selena’s world. He then pans the camera around to show that an outdoor fashion shoot is A LOT of work! At least a dozen people are seen on standby including hair and makeup people, a lighting crew and others. Hung tagged nine different pro’s in the video who were there to create such gorgeous perfection.

Selena later has a pink flower resting on her necklace which comes off mid shoot as she adorably exclaims “My flower fell out,” before picking it up out of the water and putting it in her mouth. A stylist runs over and helps place it back on her soaking chest, officially making it the luckiest flower that ever bloomed. Click here for Selena’s hottest pics of all time.

Her boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, already showed off that he abolutely he loves how her shoot turned out. He posted one of the photos that made it into the magazine onto his Snapchat, where the “Fetish” singer is looking over her left shoulder with a big happy smile while her hair is pulled back in a bun, showing off her glowing face. He wrote “XO” on the gorgeous black and white photo, letting his followers know how proud he is that Sel is his lady. She absolutely gushed about him in her accompanying article, calling Abel her “best friend.” Awww!

