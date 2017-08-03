Robert Hardy Dead: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Dies At 91

‘Harry Potter’ actor Robert Hardy has died at the age of 91, according to a heartbreaking Aug. 3 statement from his family. Read it here.

Robert Hardy, who was best known for playing Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter film series, has died. “Dad [is] remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well as a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow…gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work,” his children Emma, Justine and Paul said in an official statement. “We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall [a retirement home in Lodnon for actors] for the tender care they gave during his last weeks,” they added.

Over his 70 year career, Robert took on numerous roles. He played Winston Churchill an impressive six times, in Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years, as well as War And Remembrance and Churchill: 100 Days That Saved Britain. Robert also acted in the BBC miniseries Middlemarch and Little Dorrit, and movies Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Sense And Sensibility.

Our wands are raised for Robert Hardy’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Robert Hardy read from Henry the Fifth at our 600th Anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt service in 2015. RIP. https://t.co/Mi9ysShwlW pic.twitter.com/ia4SP8FAr7 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) August 3, 2017

