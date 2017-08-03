Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Close To Settling Custody Agreement For Dream

The drama is finally winding down. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are close to settling their custody agreement for baby Dream, according to a new report. But will either party file for child support?

It’s the end of an era. After months of nasty feuding, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, are finally seeing eye-to-eye. At least when it comes to baby daughter Dream. The former couple are this close to wrapping up negotiations on a child custody agreement, according to TMZ. At this present time, neither the former stripper nor the sock designer has requested child support from the other. But if that changes, the publication predicts that it would be Rob to make the first move, simply because he reportedly makes less money than his ex-fiancée. Apparently Chyna is killing it in matters of finance!

We know what you’re thinking — how is that possible? The Arthur George creator comes from the the biggest pop culture empire. Keeping Up With The Kardashians and all of its spin-offs shows make bank, but outside the family business, Rob doesn’t have much else to rely on. Chyna, on the other hand, makes huge chunks of change from club appearances and hosting gigs. Even if the pair wind up equally sharing Dream, TMZ claims there’s still a possibility that Rob could go after Chyna for support. Thankfully, it sounds like all tensions have been put to bed…for now anyway.

We honestly thought this day would never come. Cheating allegations, revenge porn, and domestic violence accusations are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this couple’s turbulent relationship. And to think this all happened within a matter of months. The Rob & Chyna reality stars blew up the scene so fast that everyone in his family was left speechless. It was revealed on the show that none of his sisters knew about the engagement until it broke online. Talk about a whirlwind!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob would ever demand child support from Chyna? Comment below!