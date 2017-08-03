Rihanna ‘Hurt’ Seeing Drake & Nicki Minaj Together: Always Knew He Was ‘Obsessed’

Must be love on the brain. Rihanna suspected that Drake had a thing for Nicki Minaj, and now, her worst nightmare has come true. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how ‘hurt’ the singer is.

Rihanna tapped into her sixth sense only to realize that she was right on the money. The “Sex With Me” singer always had a feeling that Drake, 30, would wander over to the dark side, also known as Nicki Minaj‘s bedroom. A new report claims the rappers are dating — and now RiRi, 29, is slapping herself for getting involved with a man whose low level of commitment made her feel uneasy. “Things didn’t end well when she and Drake broke up last year,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She still has strong feelings over it. Seeing him with Nicki hurts, but she always felt like he was obsessed with her. Their connection comes as no surprise to Rihanna.”

And it doesn’t come as a surprise to us, either. It was only a few days ago that the Toronto-native had his eyes glued to Nicki, 34, at the Fam Jam celebrity soccer game on July 28. When she arched her back to pose for photos, Drake enjoyed the curvy view and had no shame in staring. The next time we saw the rumored couple together they were partying up a storm in Miami. Once again, the “Hotline Bling” crooner couldn’t take his eyes off the woman of his dreams. Everyone, including the media, caught wind of their skyrocketing chemistry, and even created a meme of the pair “sneaking” off to a private room to hook up.

After seeing all this, Rihanna is more confident than ever in her decision to dump the womanizer. “She definitely has no plans to get back together with Drake,” the source continues. “As far as she’s concerned, Nicki can have him. In fact, she thinks they should go ahead and make it official.” We can smell the sarcasm a mile away.

