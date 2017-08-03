Kelly Dodd Gets ‘Life Changing’ Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery On ‘RHOC’

So this is what goes on inside a gated community! ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ star Kelly Dodd underwent ‘life changing’ (her words) vaginal rejuvenation surgery, a procedure that aired on TV!

There are many moments that define a woman’s life. First job, first child, and for Kelly Dodd, 43, first vaginal rejuvenation surgery. The Real Housewives Of Orange County star said goodbye to privacy when she allowed cameras to follow her to the surgeon’s office. Her procedure was captured on television and aired on Bravo this week. In an interview with the TV network, Kelly said that the process changed her life for the better. “As you get older — in your forties — and if you’ve had a baby, sometimes you get stressed…incontinence,” she explained. “And so if you jump rope or you cough, you might leak a little bit. I know it sounds gross, but a lot of women have it.”

In case you missed the episode, let’s review exactly what happened when Kelly walked into that office. “I’m here to get my snatch tightened,” she joked with co-star Vicki Gunvalson by her side for support. “[I want to] get things tightened, literally, inside and out.” When Vicki asked why, the brunette beauty cheekily replied, “Why not?” Those are good words to live by. Then in a private confessional, Kelly got serious about why she was getting the surgery.

“I’m looking forward to having my vaginal tightening procedure because I’m a little leaky down there and I’m not always, ya’ know, getting the nooky, so I’m hoping a little tightening of the puss makes everything better for everybody.” Things took a hilarious turn once it was time for Kelly to take off her pants — she practically flashed her bare hoo-ha right in Vicki’s eyes! “‘You don’t want to see my goodies?” the ladies giggled. And that’s why we love this show so much.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Kelly’s vaginal surgery? Would you ever try it?