Remy Ma & Papoose Put On Scathing Rap In ‘Wild N’ Out’ Debut: Epic Video

Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’ is back with a whole new location — New York City! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the Aug. 10 episode, Remy Ma and Papoose spit the fiercest rap! And, there’s no rules when it comes to their rhymes!

We already know that Remy Ma, 37, and Papoose, 39, are the ultimate couple. But, after watching them slay the stage together, we’re officially dubbing them the king and queen of Wild N’ Out. That’s right — Nick Cannon, is back for Season 9 of the MTV hit show with some new city digs. And, on August 10 we’ll get to see Remy and Pap hit the stage, where the rules are that there’s no rules, for hilarious comedy and epic moments!

And, we know that you’re super excited to see the Love & Hip Hop power couple, so HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview just for you! In the clip [below], Remy and Pap hit the stage as captains of The Black Team where they had to take the stage in a Broadway-themed Rap Remix skit. The theme? — Beauty and the Beast! And, Remy didn’t hold back when she got the mic. The female rapper, who’s been in the news for her nasty feud with Nicki Minaj, 34, dissed Nick Cannon, rapped about her time in prison, and spit some bars about some “b–ch”. Now, who could that be?

Remy’s rap went a little something like this: “2 and a half years, it’s a while I’m out / On this show’s the only time Nick be ‘Wild N’ Out’ / I’m a beauty and the beast I be ‘Wild N’ Out’ / So keep your b–ch on a leash before I wild her out”. Then, Pap took the mic, where he gushed over his lady love, per usual. “I’m a beast, a beast as usual / Remy is a beauty / My wife so beautiful,” Pap rapped. Take a look at the clip below!

After Remy and Pap were plagued by cheating and split rumors back in May 2017, their Wild N’ Out appearance just proves that they’re stronger than ever! Don’t believe everything you hear!

