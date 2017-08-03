10 Most Shocking ‘Real Housewives’ Divorces: LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel & More
There may be a ton of drama between the cast members on the ‘Housewives’ franchise, but there have also been a lot of heartbreaking moments with the spouses…
Could the reality TV curse be real? It sure looks that way, as another Real Housewives couple just called it quits. On Aug. 2, 2017, LuAnn de Lesseps took to Twitter to announce she and Tom D’Agostino filed for divorce (just 7 months after tying the knot). It’s not that surprising, considering he was caught cheating on her before they even walked down the aisle, but LuAnn went forward with the wedding anyway. And for most RHONY viewers, their split was inevitable. Other Housewives splits, however, were a bit more shocking. To see the 10 most surprising Housewives divorces ever, look through our gallery above!
1. LuAnn de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino: After just 7 months of marriage, LuAnn took to Twitter on Aug. 2, 2017 to say, “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”
