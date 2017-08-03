Princess Diana’s Prettiest Dresses Of All Time — Pics Of 30 Gorgeous Gowns

Nearly twenty years after Diana, Princess of Wales, tragically died in Paris, her legacy lives on through her sons, her charity work, and her amazing fashion. Click to take a look back at her best dresses.

It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana died in a horrible car accident in a Paris tunnel, but her memory lives on in so many ways. TV specials dedicated to the People’s Princess continue to air, and show how generous she was and how much she loved her two boys, Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana is remembered for many things, but of course, her amazing fashion sense is something we love to reminisce about. Though Diana was in the spotlight in the ’80s and ’90s, known for cringe-worthy shoulder pads, puffy sleeves, and neon numbers, so many of Diana’s outfits were classy and timeless.

Take a look at the gallery to see 30 of Diana’s most famous outfits. Whether she was wearing white, black, or red, she looked radiant in everything she wore. Diana wore a red, off-the-shoulder shift to a charity a charity dinner in Buenos Aires that could easily be worn today. Of course, she always looked extra fabulous while wearing royal crowns and headpieces, but we also loved when she rocked more subdued looks like a wrap dress with dainty earrings. Her confidence helped her pull off any look to perfection! She was magical.

My favorite dress was a floor length number with matching jacket that Diana wore in Hong Kong in 1989, pictured above. It’s just SO regal and elegant. Absolutely stunning.

