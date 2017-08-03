6 Tips To Prevent Morning Breath — Read Before Your Next Romantic Sleepover

There are a lot of stressful aspects about sleeping over at a significant other’s house or apartment, and one BIG one is morning breath. Here are expert tips to help you wake up kissable and fresh!

No one wants to deal with morning breath, especially early on in a relationship. Nothing kills the mood like bad breath! But thankfully, there are a few easy steps you can take to prevent the dreaded symptom. Happy and sexy sleepovers are in your future! The Cosmetic Dentists at Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor shared 6 tips with HollywoodLife.com that you can try tonight!

“The Night Before:

1. Brush, floss and follow with a non-alcoholic mouth wash. This is the best option as alcohol dries out your mouth and saliva helps to break down food particles.

2. Gargle with baking soda to help remove bacteria. The alkaline works by eliminating the acidity in your mouth.

3. Always use a tongue scraper to get hard to reach food particles that can cause bad breath.”

“While You Sleep:

1. Sleep on your side or use a decongestant to reduce snoring with your mouth open, which decreases the production of saliva allowing bacteria to thrive.”

“In The Morning:

1. Repeat nighttime routine in the morning to maintain fresh breath.

2. Select crunchy fruits for breakfast to quickly increase flow of saliva and remove any unwanted bacteria.”

I hope you’re already brushing and flossing, so these tips aren’t too much extra work! A little added effort will really pay off for you and your date! There are also a ton of new, “designer” oral health brands that are still affordable. hello oral care is actually the number two brand in the U.S. and has adorable, colorful packaging for kids and chic tubes for grown ups (rose gold, anyone?). Plus, the brand is free of dyes, parabens, and artificial sweeteners — nice!

