Are Nicki Minaj & Drake Dating After Miami Meetup? — Relationship Status Revealed

Are Nicki Minaj and Drake taking another shot at romance?! Our source has EXCLUSIVE details on this exciting new chapter in their relationship!

You can’t keep these two apart! Rumors began surfacing that Drake, 30, might be looking to get back with Nicki Minaj, 34, when she showed up at Story nightclub in Miami on July 30 to catch the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s extra-late show! Afterwards, the twosome was spotted canoodling in a back alley before leaving together, according to MTO. Sadly, there’s no images of their early morning departure but our insider has an update on what exactly is going on between these two! Check out tons more picks of Nicki right here!

“Nicki & Drake have liked each other more than just friends in the past but most of their flirting nowadays is done because they know that people will talk about it and it puts them in the news,” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is mostly business-related flirting. Because shortly after they flirt with each other, it’s not a coincidence that a song or an album or something will be released soon thereafter. They consciously use each other for their own advantage. All the way to the bank!” What?! Does this mean they’re not even considering giving love another try?! Say it ain’t so!

As we previously reported, Drake’s show wasn’t the only time these two were spotted together in Miami. On July 31, a photo appeared online of Drake and Nicki sneakily heading up a staircase together. The best part? The super-guilty expressions on their faces as they duck out of sight! So Drake and Nicki are inseparable but not dating!? These two clearly have chemistry and it’s time they give in!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping they’re an item or are you betting it’s all an exciting ruse? Let us know!