NFL Hall Of Fame Game: Cowboys Vs. Cardinals — Watch The Football Game Online

Technically, the 2017-18 NFL season doesn’t officially start until Sept. 7, with the preseason games starting on Aug. 10. However, for many diehard pigskin fanatics, the Hall of Fame game marks the end of the NFL offseason. To celebrate the return of football to America, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2017 induction ceremony, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Arizona Cardinals in an exhibition game. Though there’s nothing but pride on the line, it should still be a blast to watch when these squads hit the turf of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Though, football fans shouldn’t get their hopes up at seeing any of these teams’ biggest stars in this match. Bummer. Arizona’s coach Bruce Arians has already announced that none of his starters will play this game. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he’s leaving Maliek Collins, Ryan Switzer, Justin Durant, Jourdan Lewis and David Irving behind in Dallas, according to CBS Sports. Daz Prescott, Dez Bryant, and Ezekiel Elliott are probably not going to pop up. However, with this game an opportunity for third-string players and rookies to shine, fans could be watching a future Hall of Famer in action.

“I was really lucky that we got that game my rookie year because the starters didn’t play at all,” Jeff Heath said, recounting how his performance in the 2013 Hall of Fame game earned him a spot on the main roster. “I really wanted to make a good first impression in live action like that and I think I made the biggest impact on special teams in that game just because I was trying to show my speed and my instincts and being around the ball.”

Even if this game is a snooze-fest, it’ll be better than last year’s game – because there wasn’t one. Hours before the Green Bay Packers were set to face the Indianapolis Colts, the game was cancelled, according to ESPN. Why? The paint used in the logos and end zone wasn’t the paint normally used. The paint was “like cement,” and when the ground crew used heat to dry the excess paint, it melted the turf. Total disaster.

