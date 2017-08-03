The Easiest Way To Do Trending, Monochromatic Makeup — As Seen On Ashley Benson

Monochromatic makeup is totally trendy — it’s when your whole face ‘matches’ and you rock similar shades of makeup on your eyes, lips and cheeks. Ashley Benson just demonstrated it to perfection — get her makeup artist’s tips below.

Makeup Artist Vincent Oquendo created this millennial pink look for actress Ashley Benson during a press day for her upcoming film Chronically Metropolitan in New York on August 2. Vincent told HollywoodLife.com: “The look was all about this rosey bronze monochromatic look. Almost all of the products were waterproof, which is important because I don’t want the girls to feel like they are wearing that much makeup. DERMAFLASH is important because it makes the skin feel very light and fresh.”

Here is the exact how to from Vincent: “First I used DERMAFLASH to give Ashley perfectly smooth skin and then used a peeling mask from Environ that resurfaces the skin while infusing the skin with vitamins. Then I massaged the mask in with Georgia Louise facial freeze tools to further ice the skin. Then I buffed in Laura Mercier Candlelight Glow foundation and used Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage concealer where needed. I used Kevyn Aucoin cream contour sticks on her skin and then used Benefit Cheek Parade palette and used Hula Light to set the contour, to give added depth.”

“Next, I took the Charlotte Tilbury Color Chameleon eye pencil in “Golden Quartz” and added that around her eye and buffed it out before adding Kiko Cosmetics loose pigment in a dark brown color and set the cream eye shadow with that. Then I coated her lashes with Lancome Monsieur Big mascara from root to tip. Lastly, I finished her lips off with Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude lip liner all over her lips and then added “B**** Perfect” lipstick and pat in the middle of her lips. I set everything with Tarte Smooth Operator loose invisible powder in her T-zone.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love monochromatic makeup? Would you rock this look?