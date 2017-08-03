We knew that Madison Beer’s new single ‘Dead’ is about calling out an ex, but now that the video has dropped AFTER all of the drama with Jack Gilinsky, fans are convinced that the track is about him. Watch!

Madison Beer, 18, has given us a new music video today, Aug. 3, and you’re going to want to sit down before you watch it. “I gave you so many shots, but you’re just drinking ’em all/I gave whatever you want, but you just take it and run/Yeah, tryna f*ck me and my mind up; It’s a reminder you’re a liar and you know I’m right,” she sings on the track, and hello, there’s no way it isn’t about Jack Gilinsky, 20, if the fan reactions to the video are anything to go by.

Yep, Madison does not care that Jack has apologized, and she is out for blood with this new visual. “You say you can’t live without me, so why aren’t you dead yet?” she asks on the biting song. “She[‘s] throwing shade at Jack,” one fan quickly commented on the official YouTube video. “Jack Gilinsky is shaking,” another wrote gleefully, and one person agreed: “Jack was found dead.” Ooh!

Madison has admitted in the past that the song is about feeling “ignored” and unloved in a relationship, and after everything that’s been going down with her and Jack, it’s clear that he at least partly inspired it. “I wanted to make the anthem for staying strong though this moment and not taking any sh*t,” the singer told Billboard when the song initially came out in May. Good for you, girl.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Madison is calling Jack out in this new video? Watch and tell us what you think!