‘RHONY’s LuAnn de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino Announce Divorce

Another ‘Real Housewives’ divorce is in the books, and some fans saw this one coming from miles away. LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino have decided to end their marriage after 7 months. See their statement.

LuAnn de Lesseps, and Tom D’Agostino, have decided to call it quits after just seven months of marriage. LuAnn announced that the pair have “agreed to divorce” in a tweet on August 2. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” [See her tweet below].

The Real Housewives of New York divorce comes on the heels of multiple reports, which claimed LuAnn and Tom’s marriage has been on the rocks for months.

LuAnn and Tom have yet to reveal any insight into their split, the rumor mill is working overtime. Tom quickly got sick of the “reality TV lifestyle,” a source told Page Six about the split. “He used to live this really nice life in the city,” the source said, adding, “He’s a private person and all of a sudden he was living this crazy celebrity life… He loved the nurse from Connecticut, not the reality TV star.” LuAnn is a former nurse.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that LuAnn and Tom are divorcing?