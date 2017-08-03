‘RHONY’s LuAnn de Lesseps Is ‘A Mess’ After Making Painful Decision To Divorce

It’s not like ‘RHONY’s LuAnn de Lesseps wasn’t warned constantly about what a ladies man husband Tom D’Agostino is. Still, her painful decision to divorce him after eight months of marriage has left her a complete ‘mess.’

The only title that LuAnn de Lesseps was willing to give up “Countess” for was “wife,” and now she’s lost that. After enduring nonstop cheating rumors from before and after her marriage to Tom D’Agostino, 50, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York star finally gave up hope and announced on Aug. 3 that the pair is divorcing. “She just broke down and got tired of trying and hearing these stories about his infidelity,” a source told E! News about the split. “She’s going away tomorrow with her kids to regroup. She’s a mess.” They added that “LuAnn denied all the rumors because she was trying to make it work. She was desperate to make it work.”

The humiliation of constant rumors — and lots of proof including photographs — that Tom was stepping out on her just became too much. “In Sag Harbor on Saturday, he left her and went to meet friends at a bar and one of the girls was his ex-girlfriend,” their source continued. “He wanted to live his bachelor’s life too. He’s never been married. She wanted a marriage, he wanted a part-time marriage. He was always kissing other girls. When you’re a bachelor for 50 years, it’s hard to break old habits. But she loved him and wanted to make it work. He loved her too, but had a hard time staying focused.” Click here for pics of LuAnn and Tom.

LuAnn took to Twitter to break the news of the split on Aug. 3, saying “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” The pair married on New Years Eve of 2016, despite everyone in her cast warning her that he was a cheating dog. Tom previously dated her co-star Ramona Singer, 60 and slept with Sonja Morgan, 53. Bethenny Frankel, 46, even showed photographic evidence to LuAnn of Tom kissing another woman before their wedding and she chose to ignore it. Now he gets to go back to being a bachelor, and she can stop dealing with so much embarrassment.

