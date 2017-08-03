Lollapalooza 2017 Live Stream: Watch Lorde, Wiz Khalifa & More Perform At The Music Fest

The Lollapalooza music festival is happening over the next four days in Chicago, IL, and if you couldn’t swing a ticket, no fear — it’s being live streamed for free. Watch!

One of the biggest weekends in music is starting today, Aug. 3, and going until Aug. 6! You can watch live sets from Lollapalooza via Red Bull TV above. It all begins at 5:30 PM Central (6:30 Eastern) and you won’t want to miss a moment. Muse, Lorde, Blink-182, Alt-J, Chance the Rapper, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, The Head and The Heart, The Shins and more will perform — it’s going to be wild. You can see the full Lolla lineup here and watch the live stream above!

Red Bull TV will also be broadcasting special interviews and other features over the weekend, so be sure to keep checking back at the site for those, too. Here’s the full live stream schedule:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Channel 1

5:30pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

6:35pm – Cage the Elephant

7:55pm – Wiz Khalifa

9:00pm – Lorde

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Channel 1

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm –Mondo Cosmo

2:50pm – White Reaper

3:40pm – Temples

4:45pm – Phantogram

5:45pm – Liam Gallagher

6:50pm – Tegan and Sara

7:50pm – Run the Jewels

Channel 2

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm – Kweku Collins

2:35pm – Harriet Brown

3:05pm – The Districts

5:15pm – Cloud Nothings

6:00pm –George Ezra

7:00pm – Majid Jordan

8:45pm – blink – 182

Channel 3

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:30pm – San Holo

3:30pm – Ookay

4:15pm – Slushii

5:15pm – A-Trak

6:15pm – Baauer

7:30pm – Lil Uzi Vert

9:00pm – Crystal Castles

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Channel 1

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm – The Shelters

3:00pm – Alvvays

4:15pm – Glass Animals

6:20pm – Vance Joy

7:25pm – The Head and the Heart

Channel 2

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm – San Fermin

2:50pm – Hippo Campus

4:50pm – LÉON

5:30pm – Whitney

6:15pm – alt-J

7:30pm – BANKS

8:45pm- Muse

Channel 3

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm – Kweku Collins

2:35pm – Harriet Brown

3:50pm – Ephwurd

4:50pm – 3LAU

5:50pm – NGHTMRE

6:50pm – Gramatik

8:50pm – Kaskade

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Channel 1

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

4:30pm – Tove Lo

5:30pm – London Grammar

7:30pm – The Shins

Channel 2

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm – Barns Courtney

3:05pm – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

3:45pm – The Pretty Reckless

5:00pm – Milky Chance

6:00pm – Sylvan Esso

6:45pm – Little Dragon

7:45pm – Mac Demarco

Channel 3

2:00pm – Lollapalooza Pre-Show

2:05pm – Xavier Omar

2:35pm – VANT

3:30pm – The Drums

4:30pm – Wax Motif

5:30pm – Slander

6:30pm – Borgore

7:30pm – DVBBS

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see perform at Lollapalooza?