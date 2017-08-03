Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Tube Top For Lunch With Scott Disick After Kourtney Forgives Him

Now that Scott Disick has been forgiven by Kourtney Kardashian for his partying spree, he’s back in good standing with her family. Kim took sister’s baby daddy out to lunch in NYC while wearing a sexy tube top.

Even for a lunch with Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian still put on quite a sexy show for the paparazzi in New York City on Aug. 2. She finally covered up her nipples after going braless in completely sheer tank tops for the past few days. Even though the 36-year-old was hanging with the father of sister Kourtney‘s three kids, she still made sure to show off plenty of skin. Kim flaunted her hard-earned abs in a tiny black tube top that she paired with high-waisted trousers and had her “Cher” hair flowing pin-straight down to her butt.

Scott on the other hand looked like he had just come from the beach as his striped shorts resembled swim trunks! The 34-year-old donned some sunnies as they left Cipriani following a long lunch. Now that we know he was part of the taping of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 year anniversary special, they probably had plenty to talk about. Already so many secrets have been spilled in the promos alone that we’re dying for the Sept. 24 show. Click here for pics of Kim’s braless looks.

The Lord had been largely absent from hanging out with any of Kourt’s family members following his boozy womanizing binge in Cannes, France in May. She finally forgave him following a family vacation to Nantucket in mid-July where they worked together as co-parents so that Mason, seven, Penelope, five and Reign, two, had a wonderful time summer trip. TMZ reported that Kourtney laid out a series of ground rules for Scott, telling him to quit his partying ways and that he can’t get jealous if she dates other men, and he agreed to her demands. While getting back together romantically isn’t in the cards, at least they’ve made peace for the sake of their family, and extends to Kourt’s siblings as well.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that the Scott is back in the good graces of Kourtney’s sisters?