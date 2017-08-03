Rapper Kidd Creole Charged With Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Homeless Man

Well this is some disturbing news. Kidd Creole, an original member of rap trailblazers Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man to death!

Oh man, this is such a bummer. Kidd Creole — real name Nathaniel Glover — has been arrested by New York City Police and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man to death on Aug. 1. Cops say that the 57-year-old stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest after the guy allegedly called the rap legend a gay slur. He later died after being taken to Bellevue Hospital. Kidd was an original member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, who pioneered rap and hip hop back in 1982 with their iconic hit song “The Message” and album by the same name. The tune featured the now legendary drop, “Don’t push me ’cause I’m close to the edge. I’m trying not to lose my head.”

The New York Daily News reported that the 55-year-old victim may have been drunk when he hurled the slur at Glover shortly before midnight when the two got into a heated argument. The incident went down near a building where the hip hop legend currently works as a handyman and security guard. “They had no prior relationship,” a source told the paper. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.” Police later used surveillance tape to identify the former rap great and arrested him on Aug. 2. In a “perp walk” for the media, he was seen in a blue jail jumpsuit with the hair on his balding head already gray, a sign of how much time has passed since he was at the top of the music game. Click here for pics of celebrity mugshots.

Glover was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, who first got together in 1976 in the South Bronx with Grandmaster being the DJ and the five other guys rapping. They hit it big in 1982 with “The Message.” which was later named one of the 500 greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone magazine, ranking at a proud 51. The group later became the first hip hop act to be into inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2007.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Kidd Creole’s arrest? Were you a big Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five fan?