Khloe Kardashian ‘Feels Terrible’ For LeBron James After Alleged Stepfather’s Wild Accusations

LeBron James’ ex stepdad has made wild claims that the baller has been making moves on Tristan Thompson’s gal Khloe Kardashian. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she feels horrible for King James.

Uh oh! LeBron James‘ former stepdad Da Real Lambo has been going on an Instagram rampage lately against the Cleveland Cavaliers star. His craziest claim is that number 23 has been making moves on Khloe Kardashian, 33, and warned her boyfriend and Bron’s teammate Tristan Thompson, 26, to watch out! However, this is all news to Khloe as the happily married Cavs captain has been nothing but a gentleman to her. “Khloe isn’t sweating these wild accusations from Da Real Lambo. She knows they are total BS. LeBron has been nothing but respectful to her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“If anything she feels terrible for LeBron that he has this crazy dude threatening him and taunting him with lies. Khloe has been through her share of family drama so she totally gets what Bron’s going through and let him know she’s here to help if needed. The last thing Khloe would ever want to do is cause friction between Tristan and his teammates,” our insider added. Click here for pics of Khloe and Tristan.

Da Real Lambo has been going OFF on Instagram with wild accusations and zero evidence that Tristan needs to watch his back because LeBron made moves on his lady. He posted a pic of himself with Khloe and warned that “@realtristan13 I WILL WATCH THAT (LIL BOY ) that y’all let run y’all team!! Around your girl @khloekardashian if I was u!!. #TheTruthWillBeToldSoon.”

It seems like he’s just lashing out because Bronnie allegedly encouraged his mom Gloria to ditch the wanna-be rapper. Lambo — who coincidentally does not own the luxury ride that he uses for his name — also praised Kyrie Irving, 25, for asking to be traded from Cleveland because he was tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron. So at this point it looks like he’s just trying to get attention because he’s bitter towards his former stepson.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Lambo’s claims? Or do you just think he’s trying to trash LeBron?