Kendall Jenner Flaunts Underboob & Abs In Crop Top On Girls’ Night Out With Her Besties

Another day, another sexy look from Kendall Jenner! The model showed off her incredible bod, including her abs and a hint of underboob, during her girls’ night out with BFFs Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

It’s official: there’s no look Kendall Jenner, 21, can’t rock. The KUWTK star stepped out in New York City on Aug. 2 in a tiny white crop top that put her tiny waist and incredible abs on full display. Keeping with the underboob trend that’s rocking this summer, Kendall flashed some underboob while walking around the Big Apple She paired her crop top with a green skirt that showed off her long legs. Talk about a perfect summer outfit!

Kendall was accompanied by Bella Hadid, 20, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, who both looked incredible as well. Hailey rocked a plunging strapless mini dress that flaunted some serious cleavage. Bella looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder black dress and paired it with knee-high leather boots. Have you ever seen a hotter trio in your life? No way!

Kendall, Bella, and Hailey were out celebrating a friend’s birthday at Cipriani. Scott Disick, 34, later joined them for some fun in the Big Apple. Kendall’s been in New York for a while hanging out with older sis Kim Kardashian, 36.

Kendall has been slaying the fashion game this summer in a number of seriously hot outfits. From going braless in floral shirts to her sexy black mini at the Valerian premiere, Kendall loves to mix things up with her style. She’s also been all about the underboob. Kendall posted a super sexy selfie in July 2016 that put all eyes on her underboob. She was also wearing a white crop top in the photo, so maybe she was testing out the look to see if she wanted to wear it for a night out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s latest outfit? Let us know!