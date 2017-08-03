Pregnant Julia Stiles Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump On Social Media For Very 1st Time

Julia Stiles ‘couldn’t resist’ giving fans an intimate look at her growing baby bump! Posing for a bedroom selfie, the star put her pregnant belly on display, & looked perfect in a skintight black ensemble. See the pic!

Julia Stiles‘, 36, baby bump is getting big! The actress announced her first pregnancy in June, and already her belly is quite impressive. Julia herself must think so too because she took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to show it off! And while fans have seen her new pregnancy curves before, this is the star’s first social media post of her bump — and we love how candid and casual it is. “Alright, I couldn’t resist.” Julia captioned the image, which shows a side view of her baby bump. Her figure is perfectly accentuated by the form-fitting black dress she’s sporting.

Julia is currently pregnant with her first child, as she and her fiancé, camera assistant Preston J. Cook, announced they’re expecting two months ago. The expectant parents met on the set of the 2015 thriller Blackway. While promoting the new television series she’s starring in, Riviera, Julia flaunted her baby bump for the first time in a geometric-printed dress during the show’s launch in mid-June. Since then she’s been spotted out and about a few times rocking her maternity curves. Click to see more pics of celeb moms showing off their baby bumps.

While Preston and Julia got engaged in 2015 — after a romantic Christmas Eve proposal — the lovebirds are in no rush to say their vows. In fact, the actress spoke to People magazine soon after she announced their engagement, and she admitted she’s been slow to make plans. “We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice,” she said. “Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.” Married or not though, we can’t wait to see Julia as a mom!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Julia showed off her bump on Instagram? Are you excited for her to be a mom?