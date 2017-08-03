Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Cleavage In Bra Top & Undies On The Beach — Sizzling Pic

Summer goals! Joseline Hernandez proudly put her insanely toned post-baby body on display, opting for a sexy bra top and Calvin Klein undies on Aug. 3. Posing by the beach for a sizzling shoot, the former ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star slayed the game!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is coming for the throne! After making a departure from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the former reality star is now taking Miami by storm. The Puerto Rican Princess showed off the results of her hard work on Aug. 3, posing by the beach wearing a bra top and Calvin Klein undies. Joseline has been working out like crazy following the birth of her precious daughter Bonnie Bella, doing lunges, squats and more — on top of eating right. She has her own fitness program, which she came up with her trainers called “Results In 28 Days” and it’s clearly working for Joseline!

Joseline shockingly walked away from L&HH: Atlanta after six seasons and proved she’s ready to pursue new endeavours. “I left to focus on what it is that I want to do for my life,” she revealed during a Facebook Live interview with Complex. “That’s doing my music, that’s doing my acting, my producing, and raising my kid. I want to show my daughter she can do everything she wants, however she wants to do it — and there is no stopping you. I needed to take myself out of certain situations and move and really focus on her and me.”

It’s questionable whether Joseline is still with Stevie J, 45, but it looks like she’s focused on her well-being and little one at this point. No matter what, they both seem to want what’s best for their daughter anyways. “Stevie and I have been through some things,” she said on The Breakfast Club on July 20. “I really feel bad about that. I apologize to him about everything we’ve done to each other or said about each other. I’m in a good place now. Whatever happens in the past, that’s just where it is.” Cheers to this new chapter!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Joseline’s summer style? Tell us!