Jessica Biel Strips Naked & Shows Off Bare Butt In New Show ‘The Sinner’

After a 20-year hiatus from television, Jessica Biel is making a red hot return in USA’s ‘The Sinner’! In new photos from the highly anticipated show, the actress sizzles in a shower scene and shows off her bare behind!

Jessica Biel, 35, is returning to TV with no clothes on? Well, kind of. The actress definitely has clothes on and a prison jumpsuit in USA’s The Sinner — which premiered August 2. But, there’s also a steamy shower scene and we’ve got the x-rated photos right here! Jessica bares her butt while in the shower during a scene from the thriller. And, to make things even more tense, her arms and hands are covered in blood. Scroll down to see the photo.

The actress is back and better than ever before. And, she showed us that she’s not afraid to strip down for a scene. Premiere spoiler ahead: During The Sinner‘s debut on August 2, Jessica stripped down for a hot and heavy sex scene, with her onscreen hubby Mason Tannetti, played by the wonderful Christopher Abbott. And, then, she murdered a man in cold blood! We’re pretty sure we’ve found our new TV guilty pleasure.

The Sinner is Jessica’s first TV lead role since she her 7th Heaven days; 20 years ago. The actress played Mary Camden in the 90’s hit show, which aired its final episode in 2007. Man, do we miss Mary Camden. But, Jessica’s new role in The Sinner as Cora Tannetti — a troubled mother who commits a public, violent act with no explanation why — has already got us on the edge of our seat!

In case you didn’t know, The Sinner is actually based on the 1999 novel of the same name, by Petra Hammesfahr. And, the popular novel has a bombshell ending, with every frightening and edge-of-your-seat twist and turn imaginable. So, will the show portray Hammesfahr’s exact story? We’ll have to wait and see. But, you can check out how the novel ends [spoilers ahead], right here!

HollywoodLifers, did you catch the premiere of The Sinner? What did you think?